DANVERS — A positive COVID-19 case at Holten Richmond Middle School has prompted a letter home to parents but is not expected to have much of an impact on the school.
In the letter, principal Adam Federico said a person in the middle school community tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus. Prior to the diagnosis, that person hasn't been at the school since Oct. 13, Federico wrote. It wasn't clear whether the person was a student, staff member, or other member of the school community.
"This individual was following proper health protocols and remained home from school," Federico wrote. As such, the town's Board of Health "has determined that there are no close contacts at the Holten Richmond Middle School, or in the school district as a whole."
"We are grateful to our student body and staff who have been closely adhering to our safety protocols, including mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing," Federico wrote. "We are also thankful to our families for their continued efforts to keep students home at the first sign of symptoms. These measures, taken in combination with each other, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission."
Any members of the school community with further questions can contact school nurses Meghan Paul or Susan Rich, at 978-774-8590, or Judith Ryan, Danvers Board of Health, at 978-777-0001, extension 3095.