No injuries in Monday morning Beverly rollover

A dump truck pulling a trailer rolled over at the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads in Beverly Monday morning. Courtesy photo

A trailer being pulled by a dump truck rolled over on its side at about 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads near Beverly High School. The trailer was carrying a backhoe.

Police said there were no injuries.

-- Paul Leighton

 

