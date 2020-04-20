No injuries in Monday morning Beverly rollover

A trailer being pulled by a dump truck rolled over on its side at about 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads near Beverly High School. The trailer was carrying a backhoe.
Police said there were no injuries.
-- Paul Leighton
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Lynn - Patricia A. Latham, 92, of Marblehead, MA, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, at Life Care Center of the North Shore. Pat was born in Somerville, MA, to Thomas and Winifred C.(Quinn) Lydon. She was a graduate of Boston Girls Latin School, Boston, MA. Pat received a B.A. degree …
Peabody - Helen M. Woitunski, 95, of Peabody, passed away Thursday morning at Blueberry Hill Nursing Home in Beverly. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Woitunski. Helen was born in Peabody, MA on October 31, 1924, daughter of the late Antoni and Stella (Gaiko) Michalek. She was a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.