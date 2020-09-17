SALEM — Unlike most years, the streets around downtown Salem won't be shutdown to vehicles and clogged by Halloween celebrations all October-long.
In fact, the city says the only road closures planned, amid the ongoing pandemic, are on Halloween night itself, as all large outdoor events have been canceled. Some parking restrictions will still be in place though.
Essex Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to New Liberty Street and Essex Street from Barton Square to Washington Street is currently planned to be open to through traffic, however, there will be no on-street parking allowed in these areas from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release on Thursday. Salem police will closely monitor traffic and will close these roadways if they determine it's necessary for public safety reasons, the city says.
Road closures for downtown on Saturday, Oct. 31, will be posted at www.salem.com and www.salempd.org. For traffic and road closure notices, also check twitter.com/SalemMAPolice and twitter.com/CityofSalemMA.
The city says there will be multiple road closures on Halloween that will affect traffic for the entire day and night. Motorists should expect traffic delays on Route 114 and 1A. Downtown streets will close to all traffic by 4 p.m.
At present, planned road closures include: Essex Street at Crombie Street and Barton Square to Union Street, Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street, Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to North Street, Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street, and Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.
All plans are subject to change based on circumstances, however, the city says.
~ John Castelluccio