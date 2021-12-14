SALEM — Salem Hospital is at a breaking point, with reported 12-hour emergency room wait times and a facility at 98% capacity. Even the slightest bump in COVID-19 infection will create problems, and a large bump is expected with the Omicron variant forecast to take over in 2022.
But for the time being, Salem’s Board of Health is not taking any action, though mask and vaccine mandates are being discussed, and an order could be coming either for or before the group’s first meeting in January.
The Board of Health held a meeting Tuesday night that included a two-hours-long discussion on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether to adopt measures to control the spread of the virus. That included an extended discussion with Salem Hospital President Dave Roberts.
“We’re kind of overwhelmed in current state. We don’t have capacity to take care of the patients who are coming to us now,” he said. “We’re in a ‘code red’ every day — current state.”
Roberts told the meeting that Omicron has been detected in Massachusetts and it will spread through unvaccinated people like wildfire because of a measured infection rate four times greater than the Delta variant.
“Omicron is going to find every unvaccinated person, because it spreads so easily,” Roberts said. “You can’t hide from this variant if you’re unvaccinated.”
In the meantime, wait times at Salem Hospital have often hit 12 hours due to a confluence of pandemic-era issues, including staff leaving and retiring. People routinely leave the emergency room for lacking treatment when wait times push to extreme levels.
“We’ll be through the worst of it this winter and I think the future will be manageable,” Roberts said. “These next three months, if we’re not vigilant, it could be bad. and I have a little bit of PTSD, having done this for 20 months.”
Roberts implored the board to take action that would make life inconvenient for unvaccinated people, as “people who are choosing not to get it (the vaccine) have made their decisions.” The only thing to change their decision would be taking away options for going in public, he said.
“We should protect the vaccinated people in the city of Salem from the unvaccinated, and I think we should make it difficult for unvaccinated people to interact with vaccinated people,” Roberts said. “Eventually if you make it inconvenient to be unvaccinated and people say ‘I want to go to a bar’ or ‘I want to go to a restaurant but I can’t because I’m not vaccinated,’ ‘all right, fine... I’ll get vaccinated.’”
The board was asked to discuss mitigation strategies “including (an) indoor mask requirement and vaccine mandate to enter businesses.” No vote was scheduled, but to close the meeting, health agent Dave Greenbaum said an order for some form of mitigation strategy could come soon, either to an emergency meeting or the board’s first meeting in January.
Later in the meeting, city resident David Cutler called out Roberts for earlier hyperbole in suggesting “every unvaccinated person” would get sick without presenting evidence.
“So many people are affected by hyperbole and statements like this,” Cutler said.
Roberts explained that those in the hospital with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinated, and that the fast-spreading variant moves through that community faster.
“My argument is we should do what we can to make that unlikely, and if it turns out it doesn’t happen, we can say, ‘let’s reel it back.’ If it does happen, the health care facilities will have difficulty,” Roberts said. “You called me out on a hyperbole, and you’re exactly right.”
The board members indicated they were generally not ready to mandate that businesses check vaccination status, in part because of the difficulty behind enforcing it and the prospect of forcing businesses to require employees get vaccinated as well.
That was especially noted in a comment from Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets.
“Enforcement is a really big concern, and has been throughout,” Sullivan said, referencing prior mask mandates. “With masks, it was really easy to see who was following and who wasn’t. With vaccine mandates, it’s going to be much more difficult.”
Kristin Bredimus, a spiritual consultant on Essex Street, said she’s unvaccinated on religious grounds. That’s a side of the conversation she said the body hadn’t considered: that of religious intolerance, a nod to the Salem Witch Trials.
“It would be wonderful, especially since the history of Salem is based on religious persecutions, to also allow this to be part of the conversation as well,” she said.
On the other side of the fence, downtown business owner Ana Campos asked the board to take action sooner rather than later, a response to some suggestion that they could hold off for now and respond if infections increased.
“Waiting for another wave to hit is irresponsible,” Campos said. “I’m asking for you to listen to the science and listen to everything that Dr. Roberts just said.”
