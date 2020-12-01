SALEM — The holiday tree will not be denied.
City electric and tree crews were in Lappin Park Monday morning to decorate Salem's annual holiday tree. Timed with the holiday season, the tree typically stands for about a month several feet away from the Samantha statue at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets.
The tree arrived this year without the traditional pomp and circumstance that surrounds it each November. The arrival of Santa Claus on the roof of Hawthorne Hotel the night after Thanksgiving and the spirited countdown to power the tree's lights were shelved this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the tree — a towering blue spruce that was donated by a local family — still arrived downtown last Tuesday, ready to play its part in Witch City traditions.
Gary "Gigi" Gill, a well-known LGBTQ advocate who typically fundraises for the tree and leads its annual lighting, watched Monday morning as crews worked to string lights around the tree.
"We thought this was going to be canceled," Gill said. "I said, 'we've gotta find a tree.' Even if we don't have a lighting ceremony, we need a tree."
Any other year, Gill would be holding a microphone to lead revelers in the countdown. But this time, he casually leaned against his car, watching as three city employees went to work.
"This year it'll have extra meaning, because no matter what, it still went up," Gill said. "Everybody can come and do their own individual pictures and still enjoy it, and get a lot of use out of it for their Christmas cards."
As Gill watched, city employee James O'Brien handed the lights to Brian Hughes, who passed them on to Tim Richter as he maneuvered himself in a bucket truck. Passers-by frequently stopped to watch the activity.
Gill was soon joined by Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets. While Gill helps lead donation efforts, Main Streets works to centralize the efforts to deck the tree out and keep it maintained.
"It's especially important this year since we can't gather together," Sullivan said. "We need physical things we can gather around and still have that visual reflection of our community. Even though we're not able to do events together, celebrations together, this is the physical manifestation of our community's spirit for the holidays."
Sis Williams, a barber at Simard Barber Stylist right outside Lappin Park, raised money for the tree through haircuts.
"When Gigi couldn't get the money up because it was very short notice, I just asked my customers — and they donated," Williams said. "Everyone feels we need some festivity right now in everybody's lives."
Organizers needed more money than in years past because they needed to replace several large glass ornaments, which smashed last December when a storm knocked the tree down.
While the city donates staff hours to decorate the tree, donations help provide and replace lost decorations. This year, many donations are coming from those getting haircuts.
"We have to be over $1,000," Williams said. "We're all willing to help to do what we can do."
And that, Gill said, is the true meaning behind the tree.
"I just want everybody to take some time out and really appreciate what they've got," he said. "It's the little things that really can make a difference."
