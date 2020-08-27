No new information in Salem shooting

SALEM — Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred in The Point neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, but little new information is available.
Police were called to the area of 33 Park St. around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, on a report that a man was bleeding from the neck and looking for help.
In an announcement Thursday afternoon, the department said the victim of the shooting, only identified as a 32-year-old Haverhill resident, is in stable condition.
The department said the shooting happened near 13 to 15 Palmer St., "a property that has a documented call history of vagrancy and drug offenses." Salem police Officer Jherderson Rosario was first on the scene and found the victim nursing a single gunshot wound to the neck. He then administered first aid, "which included application of a blood-clotting agent in an attempt to stop the bleeding, and possibly saving the victim's life."
Detectives followed a blood trail back to Palmer Street, which connects to Park Street a few homes from where the man was found looking for help. By 4 p.m., police had announced that the shooting wasn't random, and the neighborhood was secure with no active threats to residents.
The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was initially reported to have been in serious condition, but police said Thursday he was stable.
"There is no information on the suspect(s) at this time," the department said, "but the shooting does not appear to be random based on observations made from area video surveillance systems."
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.