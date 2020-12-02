In a normal year, the children who attend the Head Start programs in Salem and Beverly run by Pathways for Children would receive gifts for the holidays through the organization's annual toy drive.
With this year's toy drive wiped out by the pandemic, Pathways for Children has shifted to a new way to make sure the kids still get their gifts.
The nonprofit is hoping to raise $15,000 for its annual North Shore Kids Holiday Fund, which would allow them to buy a $100 gift card for each child and sibling at their preschool programs in Salem and Beverly.
The appeal comes as financial insecurity among families in the program is at an all-time high, according to Pathways for Children. Monica Pires, a social worker for the organization, said some families "are really hanging on by the last few threads."
"A mom that I spoke with recently burst into tears talking about the incredible financial burden that the pandemic has had on her family," Pires said in a press release.
Pathways for Children, which began in 1967, serves approximately 500 children and their families on the North Shore through early education and social service programs, including federally funded Head Start programs in Salem and Beverly. The Salem program is located in the Horace Mann Laboratory School at 79 Willson St., while the Beverly program is at 292 Cabot St.
Bernie Romanowski, Pathways for Children's chief programs officer, said the organization usually runs its toy drive with the help of local businesses and their customers, but with so many businesses closed during the pandemic that has not been possible this year. About 1,500 toys per year have been given out in Salem and Beverly through the toy drive.
"The goal is to replace the toys that families would normally get with gift cards that the families could use to do their own shopping," Romanowski said. "It's above and beyond what we would normally ask the community for. We really think this is a chance for folks in the Salem and Beverly community to channel some of the feelings they may have about the world right now."
To donate, go to www.pw4c.org/holidayfund. Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Dec. 10.
