Roughly 300 volunteers of all ages rolled up their sleeves Sunday and got to work across the North Shore for International Coastal Clean Up Day.
SPUR and Sustainable Marblehead partnered to organize the big sweep across 30 beaches and parks in Marblehead, Lynn, Swampscott and Salem. All together, volunteers collected more than 50 bags of trash and debris, as well as a few notable items including an autographed baseball and wine glass.
"As we all find ways to come together while maintaining social distance, many people have been reintroduced to the value of our outdoor community spaces," Bryan Lamoreau, volunteer and event drive manager at SPUR, said in a statement. "The community clean-up is a chance for us to come together to care for and maintain the unique and beautiful beaches and parks that we cherish."
Sustainable Marblehead is a community organization dedicated to connecting, supporting, and empowering residents, businesses, and town officials to create a healthy, sustainable, and resilient community. SPUR, a Marblehead-based nonprofit, aims to cultivate a so-called community of doers through multi-generational volunteer opportunities.
