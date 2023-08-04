Swampscott Rotary picnic
On Saturday Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Swampscott Rotary Club is holding its 40th annual Bridgewell/ NE Arc Picnic for people with limited abilities. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Swampscott Senior Center, in the back of Swampscott High School at 200 Essex St., Swampscott. DJ, David Legere will again provide music, games and activities will be on hand, and everyone will go home with a free t-shirt. All are welcome to join., Questions? Call Buck Weaver 781-910-5584.
Salem Heritage Days
Salem’s Heritage Days festival kicks off Aug. 7, and runs through Aug 13, with a line-up that includes a seniors-only ice cream social, barbecue at Winter Island, and a Roaring ‘20s Ball. Monday, the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band plays Salem Willows Shell, followed Tuesday by the North Shore Concert Band’s Americana program. The Salem Police and Fire departments host a cookout at Palmer Cove Park on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by Salem Meet & Eat free dinner at Derby Wharf, with an Ice Scream Bowl and a family movie on the Common. Thursday, visit Salem’s Front Street Farmers Market, with story time for youngsters hosted by the Salem Public Library. On Friday, there’s a bingo binge at the Community Life Center with prizes, and on Saturday, Tour-A-Truck event Salem Willows with games, crafts and giveaways. New this year from Peabody Essex Museum, a collaboration with PEM Pals and Salem’s Public Artist-in-Residence, Claudia Paraschiv with interactive performances and art-making. Sunday’s grand finale includes the 21st Annual Phillips House Car Meet, and the Willows Sunset Hang with Fusion Fest, a new event hosted at the House of the Seven Gables — a delicious celebration of their current settlement’s immigrant cultures. All downtown museums and attraction are either free or discounted. For a complete schedule, visit www.salemma.gov/home/events/354741.
Teen DIY sun makers
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. teens are invited to Abbot Library outside at the Eveleth School, 3 Brook Rd, Marblehead, to make a one of a kind photographic print! Learn how to use the sun to create a nature inspired cyanotype. Rain date isThursday, Aug. 10. Registration is required — please register at tinyurl.com/August-Sun-Prints. This program is for teens. Registration required at: tinyurl.com/August-Sun-Prints. For more info, visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
Summer Salon: Toe-tapping Folk and Bluegrass
On Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., local music legends Daisy Nell & Captain Stan and the Crabgrass Band will bring their beloved brand of great grass roots music to the Salem Athenaeum garden, combining traditional and contemporary songs with a variety of folk instruments, strong vocal harmonies, and local New England themes. The show features Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin and blues harp, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, Maria Wolters on dobro, and Dusty Clampitt on fiddle and their repertoire varies from folk standards to original compositions, presented with a vocal blend that comes from over twenty years of making music together. Free to Salem Athenaeum members; $15, general admission. Register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/081123salon_daisynellcaptstan/index.html?page=register.
Chamber Music at Beverly Senior Center
On Friday, Aug. 18, the Arpeggione Ensemble will perform a free chamber music concert at the Beverly Senior Center. The concert will be themed around fishing, voyages, and the sea with orchestral and vocal works by Mendelssohn, Schubert, and Mahler evoking the lore of seafaring. Celebrated baritone David Kravitz joins Arpeggione to create a fascinating, humorous, and moving portrait of the rich maritime history of New England. The show starts at 11:30 a.m. Although free, reservation are required. Please call the Council on Aging at 978-526-7500 for more information or to reserve. Please call the Council on Aging at 978-526-7500 for more reservation/information or for transport.
Salem Maritime National Historic Site art exhibit
The Salem Maritime National Historic Site hosting a youth art exhibit at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem, in conjunction with the International Fiber Collaborative and Massachusetts schools running through Sunday, Aug. 28. The exhibit is on view the gallery space inside the center Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘the Revolutionary War, America 250 years Ago,’ The exhibit is free and all are welcome.
Sundance Grand Jury Prize-Winning Film
On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., adults are welcome to join Abbot Public Library’s Midday Movie matinee in the program room at the Eveleth School. This is Sundances’s 2023 Dramatic Grand Jury Prize-winning film, and to see its title, visit the library’s website at tinyurl.com/APL-Aug-Film or call the library at 781-631-1481. Please note: Registration is required at: tinyurl.com/APL-Rock-and-Roll. For more information, visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
PJ Library Play Group
Temple B’nai Abraham and Lappin Foundation invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages three and younger to PJ Library Shmooze and Play, an interactive musical playgroup meeting on Sundays, Aug. 6 and 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St. in Beverly. While this is a drop-in group and walk-ins are welcome, we appreciate registration so we can plan for coffee. The playgroup is free and is supported by CJP, Epstein Hill School and Congregation Ahabat Sholom. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email lynne@lappinfoundation.org.
Our Lady of Fatima Yard Sale
On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church is holding its next Yard Sale in the air conditioned church hall. Check out the home furnishings, wall hangings, crystal stemware, kitchenware, clothing, Fall and Christmas decorations, tools, games, and much more! All items clean with easy display. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody. Come and get some great bargains! Portuguese food available too! Our Lady Of Fatima Church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue, Peabody. Questions? Call 978-532-0272, email: ourladyoffatima@verizon.net, or visit: www.ourladyoffatimapeabody.org