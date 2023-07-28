SummerSing 2023
The Paul Madore Chorale invites you to join them for their SummerSing productions. Singers and instrumentalists come together to perform standard repertory pieces just for the fun of it, with only as much rehearsal as the conductor can cram in before running the piece. Scores are available to borrow if you don’t have your own. Come by to perform or just to listen and enjoy. The remaining schedule is as follows: July 31: Fauré Requiem, René Minalga-Rheault, Conductor; Aug. 7: Handel’s Messiah: Parts II & III; Ed Lundergan, Conductor; Aug. 14: Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass; Murray Kidd, Conductor. All performances begin at 7:45 p.m. at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem. All are welcome. Suggested DonaBon is $10. For more information, visit: thepaulmadorechorale.org Facebook: @PaulMadoreChorale
Beverly Public Library Highlights
The Beverly Public Library has it all this summer. From reading to meditating to Sci-fi and outdoor concerts, your summer’s set. Check www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events for a full listing of our events at all locations for all ages.
Summer Reading program: Kids, teens, and adults are welcome to join the Beverly Public Library’s Summer Reading program, “Find Your Voice!” Check our Summer Reading page for logs, game cards, and book rating forms or come pick up at the library. Win in prizes and have a ton of fun.
Community Zen: Join meditation sessions led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral. Silent Zen meditation is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with class from noon to 1 p.m. Attend any or all sessions. This program is a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore.
Sci-fi & Fantasy Book Group: Join the conversation with a new Sci-fi & Fantasy Book Group, meeting every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. More details at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/book-groups.
Summer Sounds Outdoor Concert Series: Wednesdays, July 19 to Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Free, family-friendly live music on the Winter Street courtyard! Rain location: Sohier Room. July 19: John Jerome; July 26: Bob “Colorado Bob” Kramer.
‘Who Could Ask For Anything More?’
Gershwin and Porter will stop the shows again with their life stories and fabulous music. First staged at Marblehead Little Theatre in 2014, Gershwin & Porter, Who Could Ask for Anything More? returns to MLT from July 28 to Aug. 6. Written by Marblehead Little Theatre veterans Anne Lucas and Betty Lautner, who are co-directing the show this summer in a much requested revival, with Andrew Hankinson as George Gershwin and Kenny Meehan. as Cole Porter reminiscing about their lives and best songs. Both weekends are sold out during the last run of the show, so get your tickets early. Visit mltlive.org today.
Beverly Block Party, July 29
On Saturday, July 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., celebrate 10 years of block parties with Beverly Main Streets on Cabot Street in downtown Beverly. This year, catch live music from local bands — Jittery Jack, the Squeezebox Stompers, Candlepin Slim and HD R&B — as well as DJ sets, refreshing beer, giant beer pong, great food from beloved local restaurants, and party games for all. Stop by Beverly Main Streets’ booth for a 50/50 raffle and photo ops with a portrait board. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. Beer, wine, and sangria are cash only with valid photo ID. Cabot street will be closed to traffic from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., with detours and limited street parking. Walk, bike, use public transit, but do not miss this fun extravaganza. questions? Email: becki@bevmain.org
Yoga for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for a outdoor community yoga classes (if rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is Mondays, July 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) and Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Free lunch at Peabody Library’s Main Branch
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St., will be serving free lunches for children and teens to age 18, no registration required, throughout the summer, through Tuesday, Aug. 22. The schedule is Monday through Thursday, and run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families: Make it Mondays (make cool stuff); Time to Play Tuesdays; Water Play Wednesdays; Thoughtful Thursdays. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug, 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. The program is sponsored by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
Check out the Danvers Library
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has some great stuff in store for you this summer.
Free, outdoor concerts: Sundays at Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts. The series continues for eight weeks (rain or shine) and includes a variety of musical genres. Remaining schedule is: July 30: Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers and other rock classics); Aug. 6: Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street).
Summer events for teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” Daily events are hosted in the Main Library Teen Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Our two branch libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week of the remaining weeks are as follows: July 24-27: Creative Writing; July 31 to Aug. 3: Music; Aug. 7-10: Comic Art; Aug. 14-17: Painting & Art The programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Moonlight Movies at Patton Park
Moonlight Movies, hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, are free and all are welcome to gather on the lawn at this historic property. Bring lawn seating, pack a picnic, or buy one from on-site vendor before the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Movies are screened on fourth Fridays,. The remaining schedule is: July 28, and Aug. 25. Poor weather cancels; updates 24 hours prior at www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/. Parking is off-street and assisted by police. Beer, wine also available. Dogs on leash are welcome. Note the Patton Homestead is also open to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
Free Salem Trolley is back
The city of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. For the complete route map, visit http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the trolley.
Adult summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of three entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Moms Support Group
This Moms Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St. in Danvers.
Merry-time Fest
Salem Maritimes will hold a Salem Merry-time Fest from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Street. Free to the public, this one-day festival marks a return of the park’s annual summer event after a prolonged hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, the fest will feature a wide range of entertainment, including musicians, magic, visiting vessels, hands-on activities, and — for the first time — the “Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta, with teams of two building homemade cardboard boats to launch from Derby Beach. Stay up-to-date and learn more about how to participate in this year’s event at https://www.nps.gov/sama/planyourvisit/salem-merry-time-fest.htm.
Saturday cartoons
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. in Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Tick prevention tips
The town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don’ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.