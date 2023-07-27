Salem vets park for free
Anyone with a veteran license plate may park for free at any on or off-street metered Salem parking space, as well as in any off-street city parking lot requiring payment via a kiosk or app-based payment within Salem. A list of eligible veterans license plates, as issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, can be found at www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates. The policy does not include fees for garage parking and applies only to parking fees and does not invalidate any other underlying regulation governing a parking space. All non-fee related regulations – such as time limits, no parking restrictions, resident parking rules, and so forth – remain in effect. Questions? Call the Traffic and Parking Department at 978-745-8120.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program -- Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab -- in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters -- how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.