DANVERS — The 2020 North Shore Business Expo has again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time to Thursday, Dec. 10.
The expo, a major business networking event organized by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, was supposed to be held March 19 but was rescheduled as the state first began to see its number of COVID-19 cases climb.
"As you are all aware, the spread of the coronavirus has widely disrupted daily life both here in Massachusetts and across the nation," North Shore Chamber leaders Robert Bradford, Erik Smith, Rachel Maniates and Steve Crowder wrote in an announcement on Thursday. "We apologize for any inconvenience that this decision might cause, but it is our sincere hope that this decision is understood to be in everyone’s best interest."
The December event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers.