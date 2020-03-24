SALEM — Due to the "unprecedented" coronavirus situation, North Shore Medical Center says it is postponing the annual North Shore Cancer WALK, which was scheduled for June 28, until later this year.
“We have been monitoring the ongoing spread of COVID-19, a completely unparalleled situation and uncharted territory for everyone. To protect the health and safety of our North Shore community, we have made the decision to postpone the North Shore Cancer WALK to later this year," said Susan Lausier, Senior Development Officer and WALK Manager at NSMC, in a statement. "We are working with the city of Salem to find a new date, hopefully in the early fall, and will let you know as soon as that date has been confirmed.
"The WALK is very important to our community and has benefited thousands of patients over the past 30 years," Lausier continued, noting that many participants and their teams have been forced to postpone their fundraising events due to the outbreak.
She said in light of that, the fundraising deadline has been extended to Dec. 31, as opposed to Aug. 31.
"This decision was incredibly difficult for us to make, but the safety and health of our WALK community is of utmost importance," Lausier said. "During this time of social distancing, please stay connected with your loved ones and keep yourself safe."
Updates will be posted to northshorecancerwalk.org, as well as social media pages for the event. In the meantime, questions can be directed to cancerwalk@partners.org.
