SALEM — City officials have spent years transforming the area along the South River, but it was all a warmup act to what two Point-headquartered nonprofits are putting together.
The North Shore Community Development Coalition and North Shore Community Health have teamed up for the Salem South River Revitalization Project, which will expand one building downtown and create another on the other side of the South River. With the two buildings come a slew of benefits for not just The Point neighborhood, but all of Salem.
"It's a project that has a lot to offer," said Mickey Northcutt, executive director of the North Shore CDC. "When it's all finished, it'll provide affordable housing, really greatly improved quality health care access for everyone, lots of new nonprofit space and some really great public art and art infrastructure right in The Point."
Arguably the project's greatest impact will be on a brick building on Congress Street that Maggie Brennan, CEO of North Shore Community Health, said "looks like the health care stop of last resort."
"The windows are peeling. There's trash being blown around the front and the back," Brennan said. "We want to do more. The needs are great — in particular, we're really interested in opening up an urgent care."
Now, they will.
Multi-story Welcome Mat
The project follows years of efforts from city officials and the North Shore CDC to beautify the neighborhood and celebrate its culture. That includes the creation of a community space in Espacio and scores of public art murals throughout the Punto Urban Art Museum. A corner-to-corner transformation of Palmer Cove Park on the southern end of The Point is also underway.
The Salem South River Revitalization Project will first take the existing two-story building at 73 Lafayette St. — current home of North Shore Bank, opposite Salem Fire Department's headquarters — and add several stories on top of it, Northcutt said. Renderings show the building reaching six stories in height.
The building will bring 50 housing units for seniors, with all units being tagged as affordable, according to Northcutt. As designed, 40% of units would be reserved for people at 30% of the area median income or lower, while the rest would be for seniors at 50% of the area median income.
The Lafayette Street building will also house a new urgent care clinic for North Shore Community Health as part of 30,000 square feet of space for the organization, compared to the 12,000 square feet they have for clinical uses at 487 Congress St. today, according to Brennan.
"We look at our MassHealth claims data, and we see a lot of of our patients are going to the emergency room at Salem Hospital," Brennan said. "A lot of what they're going there for could be taken care of by urgent care. We don't have space in that little red building (on Congress Street), but we would have space in the new building."
The organization will also be able to expand its dental and behavioral health services.
"We need more space to do more, and if we had more space for primary care, we'd fill that up too," Brennan said. "And honestly, if people from downtown Salem knew what we were doing on the inside of the clinic, and the building was beautiful, they may come there for the primary care."
As designed, Brennan said, a pharmacy would be on the first floor alongside North Shore Bank, and the other spaces for North Shore Community Health would exist above the bank on the second floor. The current space on Congress Street has a CVS Pharmacy.
Artist, AmeriCorps housing
The South River stretched farther into Salem centuries ago, but today is channeled through a canal built between Derby and Peabody streets. The other half of the revitalization project targets 9 Peabody St. on the southern side of the river. Today, it's a parking lot between Wendy's on Lafayette Street and the Peabody Street Park.
"We're proposing six very small studios, and we're hoping to house two groups with those studios," Northcutt said.
That would include free housing for AmeriCorps members assisting North Shore CDC's program and artists commissioned to do work for CDC. Three studio units will be reserved for each group.
"One of the major expenses in our public art program is housing, and hosting artists who want to do engaging art coincides with the high season of Salem's tourism season," Northcutt said. "So it's very expensive, and usually we end up hosting artists for a week, week and a half, two weeks at most."
"We've experimented with longer stays," Northcutt added. "We've found that artists who are able to stay for longer periods of time are able to contribute back to the community in a much more in-depth way."
Then there's space on Peabody Street for North Shore Community Health. Brennan said 8,000 square feet of administrative space at Shetland Park would move to a similarly sized space in the new Peabody Street building.
Peabody Street Park could also be upgraded through the project, Northcutt said, to make it "more functional, beautiful and more resilient." With that, Northcutt said, the South River becomes "the welcoming front porch to the neighborhood."
"We're really hoping that the project becomes a real welcoming threshold for The Point, provides community pride and a lot of economic opportunities for businesses that have made a lot of investments in that area," Northcutt said. "We're hoping the South River, through this, will become a real success story for everyone."
