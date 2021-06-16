DANVERS — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce will host an open house Thursday afternoon at its newly renovated offices on Cherry Hill Drive.
Community members are invited to meet the staff from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 17. The office is at 5 Cherry Hill Drive, Suite 100, Danvers. Guests can learn about some of the Chamber's new initiatives, as well as upcoming networking events, forums and workshops.
Complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be available. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/north-shore-chamber-open-house-tickets-157272080025.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 978-774-8565.