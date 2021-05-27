As communities on the North Shore prepare for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the region is commemorating Memorial Day with a mix of in-person and virtual events. Regardless of format, each ceremony honors those who gave their lives in a fight for freedom. The following list details some of the events taking place locally.
Beverly
Monday
9 a.m.: Veterans will lay wreaths at various monuments and markers throughout Beverly Farms and downtown.
2 p.m.: Memorial Day program at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St. Event includes presentations on Hall Whitaker Plaque restoration, reading of names from the past year, and playing of taps.
Boxford
Monday
9:30 a.m.: East Boxford Fire Department parade will include the Scottish Highlanders, local Scout troops, and more, followed by a ceremony at Melvin Green in the East Village.
Danvers
Monday
9 to 10 a.m.: Rolling caravan sponsored by Danvers Police Department featuring police cruisers, fire apparatus and military vehicles. Grand Marshal: Ruth Lilja, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has been active in the VFW Auxiliary, Operation Troop Support, and the Marine Corps League. Caravan begins and ends at Danvers Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St. See full route information at https://danverspolice.com/category/news/.
10 a.m. and 6 p.m.: Virtual Memorial Day ceremony, organized by the Danvers Veterans Council and Danvers Veterans Services Department, will be broadcast on Danvers Community Access Television on Comcast Channel 22 and Verizon Channel 41. Dick Moody, president of the Danvers Veterans Council and founder of Operation Troop Support, will emcee. Guest speaker is Douglas A. Bryan, U.S. Navy (retired), a veteran of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam and the Cold War. The program will also air on DCAT’s YouTube and Facebook page.
Hamilton
Friday
5 p.m.: American Legion Post 194 will place flags on veterans’ graves, at Hamilton Cemetery, 623 Bay Road.
Monday
10 a.m.: Ceremony at Town Hall, 577 Bay Road, followed by march to Hamilton Cemetery, the Community Building, and Patton Park, before ending at the American Legion, 37 School St., Hamilton.
Marblehead
Saturday
9 a.m.: Flagging of veterans’ graves at Waterside Cemetery, 294 West Shore Drive, at the Bell Tower. All are welcome.
Sunday
1 p.m.: Small service at Star of the Sea Cemetery on Lafayette Street.
Monday
10 a.m.: Live Memorial Day service at Memorial Park in Waterside Cemetery, West Shore Drive. Guest speaker is Marine veteran Harry Christensen.
Peabody
Monday
10 a.m.: Ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100 Cedar Grove Ave.
11:30 a.m.: Ceremony in front of Peabody City Hall, 24 Lowell St.
Salem
Monday
Noon: Memorial Day ceremony at Broad Street Cemetery will be broadcast live for the public to watch from home at www.facebook.com/cityofsalemma. SATV will record the event for viewers to watch later at www.youtube.com/user/salemtv1. Only participants are allowed to attend in person. Program features welcome remarks by DAV Commander Alex Tilkens and guest speaker Dexter Bishop of the Post 5 GAR.
Swampscott
Sunday
8 a.m.: Salute the Troops, Phillips Park, 585 Humphrey St. (road races postponed until 2022).
Topsfield
Monday
9 a.m.: Convoy to assemble at the Topsfield Fairgrounds Parking Lot A. then move through town beginning at 9:30 a.m. Topsfield police units will lead the convoy followed by fire apparatus, other town vehicles and guests. Veterans and/or supporters are encouraged to join the convoy with their own cars. At the cemetery, a flag-raising ceremony will take place that will be shared to Topsfield Police Facebook page. Residents along the parade route are encouraged to stand or sit in front of their homes in support and recognition.
Wenham
Monday
10:15 a.m.: Ceremony at Cheeseman Memorial, Pingree Park, 211 Main St.
11 a.m.: Ceremony at Veterans War Memorial, 138 Main St.
RSVP in advance at https://www.wenhamma.gov/newsdetail_T2_R586.php to assist the Veterans Committee with event contact tracing and attendance.