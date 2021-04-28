A newly formed coalition of mayors, town managers and public health officials on the North Shore is launching a 10-week campaign to promote widespread COVID-19 vaccination and a "full and safe" reopening by early July.
The North Shore Coalition for a Safe Summer announced the campaign on Tuesday, saying it is taking a regional approach to providing "consistent and clear" public health guidelines regarding vaccination and safe behaviors.
In a press release, the coalition said it will track vaccination progress in local communities to identify and respond to areas of greatest need. As of April 22, nearly 96,000 residents, or 37%, in the 10 communities who are part of the coalition had been fully vaccinated, and more than 138,000 (53%) had received at least one dose, the coalition said.
The coalition members are Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Hamilton, Marblehead, Nahant, Newburyport, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is chair of the coalition, and Peabody is the lead community of the campaign.
According to the press release, the campaign will include these measures:
- Partnerships with the local business community to encourage residents and patrons to support responsible reopening through vaccination;
- A social media, print and public space marketing campaign that motivates residents to get vaccinated and safely back to summer pastimes;
- A partnership with Mass General Brigham's Community Messenger program to provide multilingual vaccination information from trusted local health care providers in the community;
- Ambassador programs in Salem and Peabody that will employ residents to conduct vaccination outreach in neighborhoods that have experienced disproportionate impacts of the pandemic;
--The creation of multilingual educational materials that provide information on COVID-19 vaccines and drive residents toward vaccine registration sites, with distribution coordinated among houses of worship, nonprofit organizations and other service providers.
Driscoll said in the press release that the 10 communities in the coalition have taken a regional response throughout the pandemic.
"And that means we need a regional approach to public health education and community building, to ensure that every resident who wants a vaccine can get one, and that those who are unsure about vaccination are provided with accurate information to make the best possible decision for themselves, their families, and their community," Driscoll said.
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the fastest way to end the pandemic "once and for all."
"Balanced with smart public health guidance and policy, we can have a summer on the North Shore that we missed out on last year — coming back together at our restaurants, for live music, and the in-person activities that bring us joy."
In a separate announcement, nine North Shore communities said they have been notified by the state that their application to host a regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Salem State University's O'Keefe Center has been approved.
The dates and times of the clinic had not yet been announced. They will be posted at www.salem.com/vaccine.
The clinic is open to all Massachusetts residents over the age of 16. To book an appointment, click the "North Shore Regional Vaccination Clinic" link at www.salem.com/vaccine once it is listed on that page. Appointments will be subject to the availability of vaccine doses, which are provided by the state.
The communities that applied for the regional clinic are Salem, Beverly, Lynn, Peabody, Danvers, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||