Hamilton, Wenham, and Ipswich are among a coalition of 10 communities that together will provide vaccination opportunities to the public and to under-represented and hard-to-reach residents.
Approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative will host vaccination clinics — including a drive-thru clinic in Rockport — to all Massachusetts residents ages 12 and older.
The communities involved are Boxford, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham and their public health agents, Medical Reserve Corps members, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
“Vaccination is one of the most powerful tools we have to combat COVID-19, and it’s important that vaccines be delivered as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, a key supporter and resource for the group as it sought state approval. “The powerful collaboration of these communities will put local knowledge, access, dedication, and convenience to work so that everyone in our region can become part of the fight against this evil virus. I have been pleased to play a role in facilitating this remarkable regional initiative.”
Each clinic will provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The GCACC’s first clinic was held on Wednesday, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at 775 Bay Road in South Hamilton.
Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, but not required. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3bXCfVf
A clinic also will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Registration for Thursday’s clinic is also encouraged, but not required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/34lsps6. For additional information, contact the Topsfield Board of Health at 978-887-1520.
Moving forward, clinics will be held weekly for the foreseeable future at the following locations, on the following days:
Coolidge Hall in Topsfield on Thursdays following this week’s clinic, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. each week.
Rockport Elementary School at 34 Jerden's Lane, Rockport, on Saturdays. The start date and times of this drive-thru clinic will be announced when available.
Our Lady of Hope Parish at 1 Pineswamp Road, Ipswich, on Mondays beginning June 7. Times will be announced when available.
The GCACC is authorized by the state to administer vaccines in other public spaces, and in places such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. The GCACC will publicize dates and times of open clinics when they are finalized.
In a statement, Lee said the state Department of Public Health's approval means the 10 local boards of health have greater ability to reach visitors and residents on the North Shore and Cape Ann about getting vaccinated.
“Every person who gets vaccinated makes a difference as we work to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19," Lee said. "Let's stop this virus, and make Massachusetts and the Cape Ann region a safe place for all of us to spend the summer.”