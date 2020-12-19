Resident only testing in Beverly
The city of Beverly will offer free drive-up COVID-19 testing for Beverly residents only on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St. Online pre-registration is encouraged: visit www.beverlyma.gov and click on the COVID-19 button. Come to the testing site as close to your appointment time as possible to help alleviate long lines and wait times. Everyone who is in line prior to 1 p.m. will receive a test.
Resident only testing in Salem
Salem residents can make appointments for COVID-19 testing for the remainder of the year through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. Walk-up testing for residents only will take place at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Appointments and proof of residency are required.
To book an appointment time block, visit www.salem.com/scan. Residents should only book one appointment at a time. If there is more than one person in your family or household group, each one must book an individual appointment. Time blocks are available in 30-minute increments.
Testing dates and times
Monday, Dec. 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, 1 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Dec. 26, 1 to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27, 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1 to 4 p.m.
Dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.salem.com/scan for any schedule updates or more information.
New schedule for Salem Stop the Spread testing
The schedule for the two “Stop the Spread” testing sites in Salem will change for the last two weeks of December due to holidays.
Salem High School: Drive-up testing at 77 Willson St.
Testing dates and times:
Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22, 4 to 8 p.m. (do not arrive before 3 p.m. due to school dismissal traffic)
Saturday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, 3 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During testing at this site, the line could be temporarily closed to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road. The queue will reopen to new vehicles once the line clears enough to allow more cars to enter. If the line is temporarily closed, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again.
Old Town Hall: Walk-up testing at 32 Derby Square.
Testing dates and times:
Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop the Spread testing is available to any Massachusetts resident. To help speed up the process, those getting tested are asked to pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread.