Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The City of Salem reported 494 total cases of residents with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of those, 329 are active cases, with 165 of those residents having cleared their isolation/quarantine periods.
The number of reported coronavirus deaths in Salem stands at 24.
Neighboring Beverly had 499 total cases of residents with coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 66 deaths, with another 144 residents having recovered from their symptoms.
Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus patients were reported Tuesday morning at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, bringing the total number up patients up to 49. Six of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one more than on Monday.
There were another 27 suspected cases (up 3 from Monday), with two of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 29, one more than the day before.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital saw seven new cases of inpatients with coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total up to 81. There were also 16 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, one more than on Monday.
There were 47 patients under investigation for coronavirus, six more than the previous day.
All told, a total of 473 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.