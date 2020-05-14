North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The number of total cases of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus in Salem stands at 508. Of those cases, 303 are active.
Since the outbreak began in mid-March, 205 Salem residents who had been infected by COVID-19 have cleared their isolation period. The city's case rate was 5.4% - below the state case rate.
The number of reported coronavirus deaths in Salem stands at 24.
In Beverly, officials reported Thursday a total of 512 confirmed cases with 68 deaths and 154 recovered.
Hospital updates
There were 10 fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester as of Thursday, dropping that number to 42. Six of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one more than on Wednesday.
There were another 34 suspected cases, one more than the day before, with one of those in the ICU - a drop of three from Wednesday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 25, three less than the previous day.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital saw an increase of seven patients with coronavirus on Thursday afternoon, bringing that number up to 86. There were also 18 patients receiving care in the ICU, two more than the day before.
There were 27 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a dozen fewer than on Wednesday.
All told, a total of 492 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.