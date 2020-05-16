North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem saw an increase in residents with coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, with 13 more cases bringing the total to 521. There are 308 are active cases with another 213 have cleared their quarantine/isolation period.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Salem remains at 24.
In neighboring Peabody, there were 894 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. Of those, 38% of the cases are not in long term care facilities.
Peabody has had 117 residents die from COVID-19, with 84% of those from people in long term care.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Danvers as of Friday was 616.
Swampscott was reporting 118 of its residents who have coronavirus, with seven deaths.
Marblehead had a case count of 161 as of Monday ,with 108 of those active. There have been 16 deaths, and 53 residents are no longer in isolation. The town reported that 49% percent of the confirmed cases and 62 1/2% of reported coronavirus-related deaths were either town residents or staff of one of its long term facilities.
Hospital updates
There were 16 fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester as of Friday, dropping that number to 26. That's a drop of 26 patients in a two-day span. Six of those patients are in the intensive care unit, same as the day before.
There were another 19 suspected cases — 15 less than on Thursday — with one of those remaining in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 27, two more than the previous day.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital saw a decrease of seven patients with coronavirus on Friday afternoon, dropping their number down to 79. There were also 16 patients receiving care in the ICU, two fewer than the day before.
There were 22 patients under investigation for coronavirus, five less than on Thursday.
All told, a total of 502 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
The number of total cases of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus in Salem stands at 508. Of those cases, 303 are active.
Since the outbreak began in mid-March, 205 Salem residents who had been infected by COVID-19 have cleared their isolation period. The city’s case rate was 5.4% - below the state case rate.
The number of reported coronavirus deaths in Salem stands at 24.