North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Beverly reported on Tuesday afternoon that 538 of its residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 75 fatalities in the Garden City due to the coronavirus, while 167 residents have fully recovered.
Neighboring Salem has 547 total coronavirus cases, with 303 of those active cases and 244 residents having cleared their isolation periods. The city remains at 26 COVID-19 related deaths.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester dropped by three as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total down to 30. Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one less than on Monday.
There were another 8 suspected cases — four fewer than the previous day — with one of those remaining in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is holding steady at 27.
As of Tuesday afternoon, North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital has 77 patients with coronavirus, an increase of two from the previous day. There were also 14 patients receiving care in the ICU, two fewer than on Monday.
There remained 35 patients under investigation for coronavirus, same as the day before.
All told, a total of 531 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.