North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The town of Ipswich, which has not identified a new coronavirus case since June 3, has partnered with Action Ambulance Service, Inc. to offer COVID-19 home testing for those identified as being in close contacts of positive cases.
The program, announced by Town Manager Tony Marino and Director of Public Health Colleen Fermon, seeks to make testing accessible to those unable to drive or be driven to an area testing site. When an Ipswich Public Health nurse interviews a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case in the community, they will coordinate home testing if the resident is interested in the service and unable to get to a site. An Action Ambulance representative will then call to schedule the testing at the resident's home.
The service launched on Tuesday and is only available to those deemed a close contact by an Ipswich Public Health nurse or Contact Tracing Collaborative agent representing the town without the ability to travel to a testing site.
"The number of new cases appears to be slowly declining, but as restrictions begin to loosen with each of the state's re-opening phases, it is increasingly critical for us to be able to rapidly identify COVID-19 patients and their close contacts," Fermon said.
"We're incredibly thankful Action Ambulance is making it possible for us to conduct home testing for those who need it. This has the potential to make a significant difference in the months and weeks ahead as we continue to monitor this virus in our community."
There have been a total of 71 cases of COVID-19 in Ipswich since March.
Local updates
Marblehead saw an increase of one positive case of coronavirus between June 15-22, the town reported Wednesday. It currently counts less than five active cases and 30 deaths, same as the previous week.
Additionally, 57% of the cases and 97% of the town's COVID-19 related deaths were either residents or staff of Marblehead's long-term care facilities.
Next door in Swampscott, there have been 128 cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths as of June 19.
As of Monday, the city of Peabody had 1,044 COVID-19 cases, nine more than the previous week. It has had 160 coronavirus-related deaths, including four in the last week. Of those, 74% were cases of those over the age of 80.
There are still 104 active cases in Tannertown, with 780 residents having recovered.
Hospitals update
As of Wednesday afternoon at North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital, there were 11 patients with coronavirus, three fewer than the day before. Of those, three patients remained in the Intensive Care Unit, same as on Tuesday.
There were 23 people under investigation for COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day.
All told, there have now been a total of 773 patients who have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients as of Wednesday afternoon, two more than the day before. Three of those patients remained in the intensive care unit, down one from Tuesday.
Health officials in Massachusetts were reporting 172 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with 48 new deaths (32 more than on Tuesday). That brings the totals to 107,611 total cases and 7,938 deaths in the Bay State.
In Essex County alone, there have been 15,920 total cases of COVID-19, with 1,083 deaths.