North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem was reporting 610 total confirmed COVD-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon. Of those, 179 are still under investigation, with 431 having cleared their isolation period. We held steady with 27 COVID related deaths.
In Beverly, there were 588 cases of coronavirus. There have been 86 deaths in the Garden City, while 239 residents have recovered from their initial diagnosis.
As of Thursday afternoon at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, there were 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients, four fewer than the day before. Four of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one less than on Wednesday.
There were four suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals, — one fewer than the previous day — with none of those in the ICU.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals remains at 24, the same as Wednesday.
The number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital fell to 33 late Thursday afternoon, down three from the previous day. Of those, seven patients receiving care in the ICU, again three fewer than the day before.
There are 25 patients under investigation for COVID-19, two more than on Wednesday.
All told, a total of 673 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
