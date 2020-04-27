Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Marblehead has confirmed its first death from COVID-19. Two nursing homes in town have reported clusters of positive diagnoses, according to the weekly update from the Health Department.
The number of confirmed cases stands at 117 as of April 27, up from 61 on April 21.
There are 76 active cases the Health Department is monitoring, and 41 residents have completed monitoring are are no longer in isolation. Marblehead Health Department data comes from the state Department of Public Health and its surveillance system known as MAVEN.
"The Marblehead Health Department has been made award that two nursing homes in the town have reported clusters of COVID-19 diagnoses," said the update. "The nursing homes have implemented protective protocols, notified residents, staff members and families while continuing to work with public health officials."
The Health Department said it would continue to work with the state Department of Public Health and the nursing homes to make sure they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
It also said that case counts may higher due to an increase in testing capabilities by other area labs and hospitals to the state or the health department; people may have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic or may not need testing; or providers are offering diagnoses based on symptoms or history, and telling patients to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Peabody cases, deaths of elderly patients from COVID-19 mount
Peabody has seen 616 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths as of Monday, April 27, according to Sharon Cameron, Peabody's health director.
That's a 61% increase in cases from April 20 when 381 cases were recorded, according to data on the city's website.
The number of deaths is also increasing exponentially as there was a total of 17 residents who had died as two weeks ago, a total of 38 deaths as of April 20 and a total of 59 as of Monday.
According to the demographics of the 38 residents who died from COVID-19 as of April 20, nearly all of them were residents who were in their 70s, 80s and 90s. One woman who was in her 100s died. A man in his 50s died and was not hospitalized, the data shows.
In the April 20 presentation, it appears cases in Massachusetts and Essex County were leveling off.
A list of COVID-19 resources can be found on the Peabody city's website, including testing sites and resources for front line health care workers, at www.peabody-ma.gov/United.html.
Local updates
As of Monday morning, there were 58 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, 13 more than on Friday. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 49 suspected cases (up 13 from Friday) — with three of those in the ICU — and 56 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, the same as last Friday.
North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital had 111 inpatients with coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, 21 more than last Friday afternoon. There were also 18 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, down two from Friday.
There were 43 patients under investigation for coronavirus, 10 more than last Friday.
All told, a total of 260 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
||||