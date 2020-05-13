North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The Peabody Health Department confirmed 859 residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. There have been 104 coronavirus-related deaths in the city, said Mayor Ted Bettencourt in an automated call to residents.
This represents a 13.3% increase from 758 confirmed cases on May 4, when the city had 83 deaths related to infection from coronavirus. However, while nursing homes continue to be impacted, there are positive indicators that the curve of new cases is flattening.
"The city's nursing homes continue to be hardest hit by the virus," Bettencourt said. Nearly 40% of all of Peabody's confirmed cases and more than 80% of those residents who have died are associated with the city's long-term care facilities, he said.
Demographic data released by the city's Health Department Wednesday shows that 79% of deaths of residents were at least 80 years old.
"To the families of those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, our community extends its heartfelt sympathy during this difficult time," Bettencourt said.
The mayor also offered gratitude to workers in nursing homes and medical facilities for the courage they display every day.
The encouraging news is that 193 Peabody residents have recovered and have been discharged from isolation, an increase of 75% from last week. Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 were the lowest they have been since March 26.
"Positive test rates have been under 20% for the past week, and hospitalization numbers have declined for the fifth day in a row," said Bettencourt. This has led Gov. Charlie Baker to announce plans to gradually reopen the state's economy starting May 18.
Bettencourt said the city is using state guidelines and input from local health experts to safely reopen the city government and the local economy. He said he would announce plans soon.
Salem
The number of total cases in Salem now stand at an even 500, with 301 of those cases active and 199 residents having cleared their isolation/quarantine periods as of Wednesday afternoon.
The number of reported coronavirus deaths in Salem stands at 24.
Hospital updates
Three more new confirmed cases of coronavirus patients were reported Wednesday morning at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, bringing the total number up patients up to 52. Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one fewer than on Tuesday.
There were another 33 suspected cases, six more than the day before, with four of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 28, one less than on Tuesday.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had two fewer cases of inpatients with coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, with the total now at 79. There were also 16 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, same as the day before.
There were 39 patients under investigation for coronavirus, eight fewer than on Tuesday.
All told, a total of 487 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.