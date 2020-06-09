North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
For the second straight day, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients as of late Tuesday afternoon. Two of those patients remained are in the intensive care unit, same as the day before.
There was just one suspected case of COVID-19 at the two hospitals — down two from Monday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is at 23, the same as it has been since Saturday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital fell to 26, six less than on Monday. Of those, seven patients are receiving care in the ICU, one less than the day before.
There are 35 patients under investigation for COVID-19, however. That's nine more than on Monday.
All told, a total of 691 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.