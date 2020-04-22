Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Salem was reporting on Wednesday that 289 of its residents had tested positive for coronavirus, and that 13 people have died from the virus. That's 19 new cases in one day in the city, with four deaths.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 63 Salem residents have been infected by the virus by cleared their isolation period.
Officials in Beverly reported Wednesday at 5 p.m. that 259 total tested positive for COVID-19 with 35 deaths.
At Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, there were 40 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning — nine fewer than just 24 hours before. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, down two from Tuesday.
There were another 38 suspected cases (up nine from Tuesday) — with three of those in the ICU — and 54 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, down two from the day before.
Moulton: PPE for defense workers
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, has requested the head of the National Defense Industry Association to make sure its members are supplying personal protective equipment to the nation's defense workers, according to a statement from Moulton.
The National Defense Industry Association is made up of 1,700 corporate and 70,000 individual members, and its mission is “to promote the best policies, practices, products, and technology for warfighters and others who ensure the safety and security of the nation.”
"As the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) is focused on supporting our defense and national security, we write to you today with specific questions about how your membership is planning to ensure continuity of operations and provide health and safety protections for their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic," Moulton wrote to retired Gen. Hawk Carlisle, president and CEO of the National Defense Industrial Association in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday. "My hope is that these questions are easy to answer because plans and protections are already in place, or that the questions spur necessary planning and implementation as the virus inevitably spreads."
Moulton went on to describe how the defense industrial base has been identified as a "Critical Infrastructure Sector" by the Department of Homeland Defense.
"As of today, I am aware that there have been multiple defense contractor facilities that have closed or modified their operating status due to active COVID-19 cases. I also realize that due to a lack of widespread testing availability, many people are asymptomatic yet unknowingly positive. While most of the country is committed to sheltering in place, DIB workers are continuing to go to work to provide for the safety and security of Americans through this pandemic, along with our first responders, medical workers and the military," wrote Moulton, asking Carlisle a series of questions about how workers are protected at defense plants.
"Times like this is when your advocacy is needed most — for our men and women who are performing their duties to keep our country safe. Thank you for all that you do, and I look forward to your response," Moulton wrote.
State releases weekly numbers
Every Wednesday, officials at the Massachusetts Department of Health release town and city COVID-19 numbers and the rate (per 100,000 population) found in each community.
According to state numbers:
- Beverly 241 584.43
- Boxford 25 323.95
- Danvers 316 1,106.60
- Hamilton 14 187.32
- Ipswich 33 245.41
- Lynn 1,387 1,374.58
- Marblehead 65 338.23
- Middleton 114 1,104.72
- Peabody 380 681.42
- Salem 277 615.30
- Swampscott 77 561.77
- Topsfield 76 1,300.49
- Wenham 8 153.67
