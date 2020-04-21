Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem reported Tuesday afternoon that 270 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, up 13 from Monday. Three new deaths from COVID-19 have brought the city's total up to nine.
Since the outbreak began in mid-March, 55 Salem residents who had been infected by the virus have cleared their isolation period.
Beverly was reporting 224 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, seven more than the day before. This year, there have now been 32 Garden City residents who have died because of the virus.
Marblehead has 61 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths from the disease, said Health Director Andrew Petty.
That's an increase of 11 total cases from the 50 the Health Department confirmed on April 13.
The town is actively monitoring 31 people with COVID-19, Petty said. Another 30 residents have completed monitoring and are no longer in isolation.
Neighboring Swampscott has seen 72 cases as of Tuesday, according to the town's website.
There were 49 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester as of Tuesday morning, one more than on Monday. Nine of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 29 suspected cases (down eight from Monday) — with three of those in the ICU — and 56 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, up four from the day before.
At North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital, there were 98 inpatients with coronavirus, down 11 from Monday. There were also 21 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, three fewer than on Monday.
There were 50 patients under investigation for coronavirus (down one from the previous day).
All told, a total of 188 NSMC inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.