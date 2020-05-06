Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Deaths related to COVID-19 in Peabody are up 50% from last week as a total of 90 residents have died from coronavirus. Those numbers are according to Health Director Sharon Cameron as of Wednesday.
Since the city's first case of a resident on March 20, a total of 793 residents been confirmed infected as of May 6. The total number of cases is up 28% from 616 cases on April 27.
Peabody had 60 deaths on April 27, and 83 on Monday, May 4, according to a COVID-19 data update on the city's website, which includes demographics on residents who died.
Among those who died was a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized. It was unknown whether he had a preexisting condition. The data also shows a woman who died in her 60s who had a preexisting condition and who had been hospitalized.
A vast majority of residents who have passed away in Peabody are in their 70s, 80s and 90s, the data shows. Mayor Ted Bettencourt, in his message to residents on April 30, noted that "many of those suffering the worst effects of the virus are among our community’s most vulnerable people, and the city’s nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard."
One anomaly in the data from Monday showed 83 confirmed cases on April 20, but Cameron said the Health Department believes this was due to "an influx of results from a private lab that had delays in reporting."
Beverly, Salem updates
The city of Beverly reported Wednesday that there are 443 residents with coronavirus. There have been 58 deaths in the Garden City due to COVID-19, with 135 residents having recovered fully.
Neighboring Salem is at 452 cases among its residents, with 345 of those active and 107 having cleared their recovery period. There have been 20 coronavirus-related deaths.
There were 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester as of Wednesday morning, an increase of one from the previous day. Five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, down two from Tuesday.
There were another 37 suspected cases — a drop of 14 from Tuesday — with two of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals is now at 29, one fewer than the day before.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 82 inpatients with coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, two fewer than on Tuesday. There were also 24 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, the same as the previous day.
There were 29 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a drop of three from the day before.
All told, a total of 407 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.