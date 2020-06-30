North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
As of Monday afternoon at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital, there were 10 patients with coronavirus, one fewer than the start of the weekend. Of those, two patients remained in the Intensive Care Unit, same as on Friday.
There were 15 people under investigation for COVID-19, one less than the start of the weekend.
All told, there have now been a total of 786 patients who have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients on Monday, nine more than at the end of last week. Two of those patients remained were in the intensive care unit.
Health officials in Massachusetts were reporting 101 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with 35 new deaths. That brings the totals to 108,768 total cases and 8,095 deaths in the Bay State.
In Essex County alone, there have been 16,069 total cases of COVID-19, with 1,106 deaths.
