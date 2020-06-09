North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients as of Monday afternoon, three more than on Sunday. Two of those patients are in the intensive care unit, same as the day before.
There were three suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals — same as the previous day — with one of those in the ICU.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is at 23, the same as it had been on both weekend days.
As of Monday afternoon, the number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital stood at 32, one fewer than on Friday. Of those, eight patients receiving care in the ICU, same as the start of the weekend.
There are 26 patients under investigation for COVID-19, eight more than on Friday.
All told, a total of 688 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.