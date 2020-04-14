Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill reached out to Garden City residents on Tuesday, asking them to pause and remember the 14 city residents who have died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) thus far.
Cahill confirmed 157 cases of coronavirus in Beverly, but that there may be more that are unreported or undiagnosed. He also reminded people not to venture outside their homes unless they needed to go food shopping, get medicine or other immediate needs. If exercising, he asked residents to stay close to their homes, and to wear face coverings at all time when out in public.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, 180 residents in the city of Salem have tested positive for coronavirus. Four people have died since the outbreak began. During that time, 33 Salem residents who had been infected by the virus have cleared their isolation period.
City officials also noted they worked with the family of Market Basket employee Vitalina Williams, the first Salem resident to die from COVID-19, to establish a relief fund in her memory and for her family. Donations can be made online at www.salem.com/vitalina.
In Danvers, officials on Tuesday reported 134 case of COVID-19 while Peabody recorded 243 confirmed cases.
Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 42 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down one from the previous day. Seven of those patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 38 suspected cases - down nine from Monday - with one of those in ICU, and 41 cases of confirmed employees at those hospitals.
At North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital, there are 105 inpatients with coronavirus, 21 of whom are receiving care in the ICU. Another 41 patients are under investigation for the virus. All told, 98 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home.
Peabody requires face covers
Peabody officials have adopted an emergency order regarding mandatory face coverings for shoppers while in stores, take-out restaurants, banks, home improvement centers and other businesses that goes in effect Wednesday, April 15.
Additionally, the order requires that all employees of essential businesses must wear face coverings and adhere to CDC and Department of Health protocols such as the use of gloves. The order includes food and goods delivery workers, anyone entering a residential or commercial building with more than one dwelling unit and requires social distancing.
Business owners are required to post the requirement for face coverings and social distancing for customers.
Peabody offers virtual guest readers
The Peabody Education Foundation has launched a new version of its popular guest reader program — a virtual one — which is geared towards elementary level Peabody schoolchildren.
By heading to www.peabodyedfoundation.org/virtual-guest-reader/, parents or caregivers can select the appropriate grade level for their child and choose from the different readers' videos. The Foundation says this will give children the opportunity to stay connected and continue to interact with community volunteers while they learn at home.
Front Steps Project takes photos
Krystal Downey of Peabody is taking part in the Front Steps Project in her hometown of Peabody, taking photos of city residents on the front steps of their homes in exchange for donations to local nonprofits. Thus far, the mother of three boys has photographed more than 100 families in the Tanner City (at a distance of 10-plus feet), including Mayor Ted Bettencourt and his family, as well as other city officials and people working on the front lines of the pandemic.
"There is something contagious about a smile," said Downey, "and if I can make others smile for even a moment, then I did my part."
Wenham hosts online forums Thursday
Town officials will host two interactive virtual public health forums later this week for residents to hear from and ask questions of in-town experts on the coronavirus. The town will also discuss its response to the pandemic.
The forums, which are scheduled for Thursday at 3 and 7 p.m., will be held via Zoom. Public Health Nurse Maribeth Ting, police Capt. Kevin DiNapoli, fire Chief Stephen Kavanaugh, Board of Health member Regina Baker and Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi will be on each forum.
Residents can submit questions ahead of time by completing an online form, or actively participate in the Zoom meeting. Questions can also be submitted by calling 978-468-5520, ext. 4. Find more details on how to access the forums at www.wenhamma.gov/alert_detail.php.
Q&A on COVID-19
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Health Agent David Greenbaum will also hold their third public online Q&A about COVID-19 on April 15 at 7 p.m. Visit www.salem.com/covidqa to follow along at that time and ask your questions, or email your questions in advance to mayor@salem.com with “Q&A” in the subject line.
Tests results for Ipswich police
After a "first-degree" exposure to a person with COVID-19, two members of the Ipswich Police Department have tested negative for coronavirus. Police chief Paul A. Nikas said the employees showed no symptoms but are following isolation guidelines and will complete 14-day quarantines.
Zello dancers take to Zoom
Professional dancers and twin sisters Serena and Savana Petruzello, owners of Zello Dance Studio on 215 Newbury St., Peabody, are using this time of social distancing to get online to teach their moves and raise some cash for a Massachusetts charity.
The sisters - who have danced for Patriots cheerleaders along with Demi Lovato, Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears - will host a Zoom class Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the $10 per student fee will go to Christopher’s Haven, a Boston-based non-profit that serves as a home for families that have children undergoing cancer treatments.
The twins’ debut into the professional dance world was at the age of 16 when they landed their first movie, "Annie." From then on their careers flourished, bringing them out to Los Angeles after graduating high school. After four short years in Los Angeles, the Petruzello twins had been in music videos, movies, television shows, commercials, performed with multiple A-List artists on world tours and on numerous award shows, and modeled for top athletic brands. In 2019, after all of their incredible experiences out in LA, they opened the studio in 2019.
People are encouraged to sign up and participate by visiting the Zello Dance Studio website or Instagram page and clicking the link in their bio between now and Saturday.
