Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Ten new cases were being reported in Beverly Thursday, bringing the number of residents with coronavirus to 453. There have been 58 deaths in the Garden City due to COVID-19, with 138 residents having recovered fully.
Neighboring Salem is at 461 cases among its residents, with nine new cases on Thursday. Four more have cleared their isolation/quarantine period, bringing that number to 111, with 350 active cases. There have been 21 coronavirus-related deaths.
The percentage of cases that are active is continuing to go down, but slowly, say city officials. Salem’s cases rate per 100,000 (a metric the state uses) is 4.4% below the state’s case rate per 100,000.
As of Thursday, there were 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, same as the day before. Five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, also the same from Wednesday.
There were another 37 suspected cases, with three of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals remains at 29.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 90 inpatients with coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, eight more than on Wednesday. There were also 22 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, two fewer than the previous day.
There were 25 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a drop of four from the day before.
All told, a total of 410 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.