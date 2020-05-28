Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester reported zero reported cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals on Thursday afternoon.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at the two hospitals stood at 30, down six from on Wednesday. Three of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one fewer than the day before.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 26, one more than on Wednesday.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital continues to see decreases in their number of patients with coronavirus, which was down to 52 as of Wednesday. Of those, 13 patients receiving care in the ICU.
There are 31 patients under investigation for COVID-19.
All told, a total of 590 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.