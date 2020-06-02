North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Beverly reported on Monday that there have been 579 cases of citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of that number, 212 Garden City denizens have recovered and have no further symptoms. There have been 85 coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester was at 29, up four from Sunday and seven from Saturday. Three of those patients are in the intensive care unit, same as the day before.
There was a single suspected case of COVID-19 at the two hospitals as of Monday, one less than on Saturday and the same as Sunday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is 23, two less than the previous day.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital has seen a steady decrease in their number of patients with coronavirus, which was down to 38 on Monday afternoon — that's 13 fewer than at the start of the weekend. Of those, nine patients receiving care in the ICU.
There are 36 patients under investigation for COVID-19, though, which is an increase of 13 from Friday.
All told, a total of 647 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.