Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem reported that 373 residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon. Seventeen residents have died from the virus.
Since the outbreak began, at least 87 Salem residents who had been infected by the virus have cleared their isolation period.
Currently, there are 296 active cases in Salem.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, two fewer than on Tuesday. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 43 suspected cases (up 4 from Tuesday) — with one of those in the ICU, down three patients from the day before.
Beverly Hospital is now excluding the number of staff who have recovered and returned to work. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at those two hospitals is now at 29.
There were six fewer inpatients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital on Wednesday afternoon than the day before, with the number of cases now at 107. There were also 20 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, the same as Tuesday.
There were 25 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a drop of seven from Tuesday and 18 in the last two days.
All told, a total of 290 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
MORE NUMBERS
Mayor Ted Bettencourt of Peabody said the city's numbers as of Wednesday afternoon were 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths.
Also on Wednesday, Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said 366 residents were confirmed with COVID-19 and 46 have died.