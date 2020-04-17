The city of Salem reported its largest one-day increase in residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with 20 new cases reported as of Friday afternoon.
There are now 234 residents in Salem who have tested positive for it, six of whom have died because of it.
On Friday afternoon, Peabody was reporting 330 cases of coronavirus among its residents.
At North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital, there were 116 inpatients with coronavirus, an increase of 12 from the previous day. There are 35 inpatients who are receiving care in the ICU, 15 more than on Thursday.
There are another 35 patients who are under investigation, down one from the previous day.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 138 inpatients at Salem Hospital have been admitted, treated for coronavirus and discharged home.
Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 45 confirmed coronavirus cases, up two from Thursday. Five of those patients remain in the ICU.
There were another 39 suspected cases — with four of those in the ICU — and 50 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, up five from Thursday.
Masks must be worn in Danvers
Town Manager Steve Bartha sent a letter to Danvers residents stating that, as of Monday, April 20, cloth face coverings or masks must be worn when entering an essential business in town. The order will remain in effect until rescinded.
The Danvers Board of Health determined that any person entering an essential business, such as a grocery store, pharmacy or a restaurant for pickup food, must be using a cloth face covering. Additionally, employees of essential businesses must wear a face covering when interacting with the public and within 6 feet of a co-worker.
This decision, said Bartha, reflects Danvers' support for Gov. Charlie Baker’s April 10th advisory regarding face coverings and cloth masks.
