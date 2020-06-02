North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
As of Tuesday afternoon, the city of Salem was reporting 606 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 181 cases are currently active. There have been 27 Salem residents who have died from the virus.
Since the outbreak began, there have been 425 Salemites who had been infected by the virus, but have since cleared their isolation period.
Salem's case rate was 3.9% as of May 27, which is below the state's case rate. Also, the city's testing rate was 6.5% below the state's testing rate. Of all Salem residents tested through that date, 17.5% had tested positive.
Over at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, there were 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients, down four from the day before. Four of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one more than on Monday.
There were two suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals, up one from Monday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals remained the same at 23.
The number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital remained at 38 Tuesday afternoon. Of those, eight patients receiving care in the ICU, one fewer than Monday.
There are 22 patients under investigation for COVID-19, a drop of 14 from the day before.
All told, a total of 661 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.