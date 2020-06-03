North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released its most updated numbers for cities and towns in the Commonwealth and the number of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Peabody passed 1,000 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday at 1,001, most on the North Shore.
In Salem, 180 of their 608 cases are active and/or under investigation while 428 have cleared their isolation period. There have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the Witch City. There were 393 residents tested last week, bringing the total tested to 3,727, and the cumulative percent positive during that time is 16.3 percent.
Danvers has had 706 residents with coronavirus, and Beverly with 581. Those cities were followed by Gloucester (257), Marblehead (224), Middleton (160), Swampscott (123), Topsfield (110), Rockport (76), Ipswich (66), Boxford (39), Hamilton (31), Essex (23), Manchester (19) and Wenham (19).
All told, there were 4,668 reported cases of coronavirus in Essex County.
Statewide, there have been 101,592 cases of coronavirus, with 429 new cases as of Wednesday and 68 new deaths.
Hospital updates
As of late afternoon Wednesday, the number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital fell to 36, down two from the previous day. Of those, 10 patients receiving care in the ICU, two more than on Tuesday.
There are 23 patients under investigation for COVID-19, one more than the day before.
All told, a total of 669 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
Over at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, there were 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients, up two from the day before. Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one more than on Tuesday.
There were five suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals, up one from — three more than the previous day — with two of those in the ICU.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 24, one more than on Tuesday.