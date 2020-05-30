North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
As of Friday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester was 23, down seven from Thursday. Two of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one fewer than the day before.
There was a single suspected case of COVID-19 at the two hospitals as of Friday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals reamined at 26, same as on Thursday.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital continues to see decreases in their number of patients with coronavirus, which was down to 51 as of Friday — that's five fewer than the previous day. Of those, 12 patients receiving care in the ICU.
There are 23 patients under investigation for COVID-19, three previous than the previous day and eight less than there were on Wednesday.
All told, a total of 622 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
||||