North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt shared with residents "some very encouraging news" from the city's Health Department Wednesday, announcing in an automated call that 631 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from isolation.
That number represents more than 60% of the city's cases, and is a 17% increase from the same time last week.
As of June 10, Bettencourt said the Health Department confirmed 1,020 residents had tested positive, and that 243 cases were considered active. The city has had 146 coronavirus-related deaths, with 35% of all cases (and 85% of deaths) associated with the city's nursing homes.
"Our community mourns for those who have succumbed to the disease, and we continue to offer our love and support to their families and loved ones," said Bettencourt.
Data shows, said Bettencourt, "a noticeable downward trend in the number of cases being identified day-to-day in Peabody. This is similar to the statewide reduction in cases."
Bettencourt also thanked the City Council for approving his plan to allow outdoor dining at city restaurants during Phase 2. Since Monday, he has authorized 13 restaurants in the city to start outdoor dining "with more expected each day."
In neighboring Salem, there were 616 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 453 have cleared their isolation period; the remaining 163 were still under investigation. There have been 29 coronavirus related deaths in the city.
Hospital updates
For the third consecutive day, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients as of Wednesday afternoon. Three of those patients remained are in the intensive care unit, one more than the day before.
There were eight suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals — a jump of seven from Tuesday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals fell dramatically, however, down to 10, which is 13 less than the previous day.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital was at 27, one more than the previous day. Of those, eight patients are receiving care in the ICU, again one more than the day before.
There remained 27 patients under investigation for COVID-19, the same as on Tuesday.
There have now been a total of 694 patients who have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.