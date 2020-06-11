North Shore COVID-19 updates 

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 617 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city of Salem. Of those, 158 were active cases, while 459 residents have fully recovered. There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the Witch City.
There have been 4,077 tests administered in Salem through Wednesday, with 350 given in the past week. The positive percent of those tests was 2.2%.
The town of Danvers was reporting 717 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
Marblehead had 224 total cases as of June 8, with 130 of those active. There have been 30 coronavirus-related deaths in town. There have been 94 town residents who have completed monitoring and are no longer in isolation.
Nearly 59% of the 224 confirmed cases in Marblehead (and 97% of COVID-19 related deaths) were either residents or staff of one of the town's long-term care facilities.
Hospital updates
The number of patients with coronavirus at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital dropped to 19 on Thursday afternoon, which was eight fewer than the previous day. Of those, seven patients are receiving care in the ICU, one less than Wednesday.
There are 29 patients under investigation for COVID-19, two more than the day before.
There have now been a total of 704 patients who have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
The number of active coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester fell to 14 patients as of Thursday afternoon. Three of those patients remained are in the intensive care unit, same as the day before.
There were six suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals — two fewer than on Wednesday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals remained at 10 for the second straight day.