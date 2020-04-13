New case numbers released by the Marblehead Health Department on Monday show 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in town.
Director of Public Health Andrew Petty says of those 50 cases, 39 people have active cases and 11 have completed monitoring and are no longer in isolation. The town’s case counts come directly from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s electronic surveillance system known as MAVEN.
The Board of Health plans to update these numbers each Monday.
The case counts may be higher, the Health Department said, due to a number of factors including increased testing by area labs or hospitals that are not reported to the town or the state.
Some people may be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and be unaware they have COVID-19 and need to be tested. In addition, some health care providers are offering diagnoses based on symptoms and contact history, telling patients they have likely tested positive and should self-quarantine for two weeks at home.
Petty said the town is asking residents to follow voluntary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to face coverings when they leave home for essentials like groceries, medication and medical appointments.
However, unlike Salem, Swampscott and Beverly, the town has not made this practice mandatory. The CDC recommends using a simple cloth covering in public settings where it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance, such as in grocery stores or pharmacies.
Information on COVID-19 which is update periodically can be found on the town’s website at marblehead.org.
Local updates
On Monday, the city of Salem reported 11 new cases of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases in the city are now at 170, with three Salem residents having died from the virus.
Also on Monday afternoon, city officials in Beverly reported 147 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 14 deaths.
The town of Swampscott was reporting 46 cases of COVID-19. The Swampscott Health Department also believes that there are additional unrecognized cases in town, and it continues to strongly request that everyone practice diligent social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
As of Monday morning, there were 43 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, down four from the start of the weekend. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 47 suspected cases (2 in ICU), and 35 cases of confirmed employees at those hospitals.
PPE order in Swampscott
The Board of Selectmen in Swampscott have issued an order regarding personal protection measures taken by members of the public and employees at essential businesses. This includes face coverings and limiting the number of customers in essential businesses.
There is also a Stay at Home Order is in effect in town until May 4. This order prohibits individuals from leaving their residence except for essential activities such as running necessary errands, going for a walk or getting exercise, or leaving home to care for a family member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.