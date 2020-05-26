North Shore COVID-19 updates  

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester on Monday rose by one from the day before, to 35 cases. Four of those patients are in the intensive care unit, same as on Sunday.
There were five suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals, down three from the previous day. Two of those remain in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 26, two fewer than over the weekend.
