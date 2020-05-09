Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
As of Friday, there remained 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, same as the previous two days. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, up two from Thursday.
There were another 31 suspected cases (down six from the day before), with one of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals is 28, down one from the previous day.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 86 inpatients with coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, four fewer than on Thursday. There were also 19 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, three fewer than the previous day.
There were 31 patients under investigation for coronavirus, six more than on Thursday.
All told, a total of 430 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
The city of Salem is at 465 cases among its residents, with four new cases on Friday. There have been a total of 113 Witch City residents who have cleared their isolation/quarantine period, with 352 active cases. There have been 23 coronavirus-related deaths.
The city's case rate (988.48 per 100,000 population) remains 4.4% below the state's case rate (1,033.93).
Peabody is reporting 814 cases of residents with coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, with 93 deaths.
Neighboring Danvers had 539 COVID-19 cases among its residents as of Thursday.