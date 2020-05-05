Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Beverly was reporting that there were 428 cases of residents with coronavirus as of late afternoon on Monday.
There have been 55 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Garden City, while 133 residents have recovered from it.
As of Monday morning, there were 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. That's one more than on Sunday, but three fewer than there had been on Friday. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, up three from Friday.
There were another 48 suspected cases, which is two more than on Friday (but two fewer than on Saturday), with three of those in the ICU (one less than on Friday).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals is now at 31, two more than at the start of the weekend.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 94 inpatients with coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, two more than on Friday. There were also 22 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, an increase of four.
There were 40 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a dozen more than on Friday.
All told, a total of 346 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
Seaside towns continue to see cases rise Marblehead and Swampscott continue to see increases in cases of COVID-19, with Marblehead seeing a leveling off.
The Marblehead Board of Health announced Monday its confirmed case count of residents with COVID-19 was 127, an increase of 10 (8.5%) from the 117 confirmed cases among residents on April 27.
It's a sharp decline in the rate of the increase in new cases, given the town had 61 cases on April 21. That number rose to 117 a week later, which represents a 92% increase week-over-week.
Marblehead said of the 127 cases, 76 are active and 51 people are no longer in isolation. The Board of Health confirmed eight deaths, up from one confirmed death on April 27.
In neighboring Swampscott, as of Friday, May 1, the Board of Health confirmed 106 cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths caused by coronavirus. The week before, the town reported 77 cases and three residents had died as a result.
The number of cases as of last Friday was up 37% from the week prior.
||||