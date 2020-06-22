North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
As of Monday afternoon, North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital was reporting 19 patients with coronavirus, an increase of three from on Friday. Of those, four patients are receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Friday.
There were 33 people under investigation for COVID-19, an increase of 11 since the start of the weekend.
All told, there have been a total of 763 patients who have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
The city of Salem has had 622 cases of residents with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, with 137 of those active. The remaining 486 residents have recovered from coronavirus, and there have been 31 deaths.
There have been 4,434 tests administered in Salem, with 357 of those in the last week (through June 17). The percentage of positive cases during the last testing period was just 1.42%.
The Peabody Health Department has updated its figures for the city to reflect 1,044 coronavirus cases in Tannertown, with 160 deaths and 763 other residents who have recovered.
Health officials in Massachusetts were reporting 136 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts on Monday, with 17 new deaths. That brings the totals to 102,469 total cases and 7,694 deaths in the Bay State.