Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem saw an increase of 17 residents who have tested positive for novel coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, bringing the total up to 390. There are 300 active cases.
Three additional cases cleared their isolated quarantine period in the Witch City, for a total of 90.
One additional death on Thursday brought the city's total up to 18 from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 467 reported cases of coronavirus in the town of Danvers.
At North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital on Thursday, there are 104 inpatients with coronavirus, down three from Wednesday. There were also 19 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, one less than the day before.
There were 21 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a drop of four from Wednesday.
All told, a total of 307 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
As of Thursday morning, there were 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, five fewer than on Wednesday. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than the previous day.
There were another 44 suspected cases (up 1 from Wednesday) — with one of those in the ICU.
Beverly Hospital is now excluding the number of staff who have recovered and returned to work. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at those two hospitals is now at 30.
The state of Massachusetts was reporting 62,205 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, with 275,647 Bay State residents having been tested.